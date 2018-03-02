البث المباشر
بالأسماء.."CIA" تنشر قائمة بالكتب التي كان يقرأها بن لادن

بالأسماء..
الخميس ٠١ مارس ٢٠١٨ - ٠٢:٣٣ بتوقيت غرينتش

كشفت المخابرات الأمريكية عن قائمة هامة للكتب التي كانت يقرأها زعيم "القاعدة" أسامة بن لادن، والتي عثرت عليها عند مهاجمة مقر إقامته بمدينة بوت آباد في باكستان عام 2011.

العالم - الأميركيتان

ونشرت صحيفة "الإندبندنت" البريطانية، قائمة بالكتب التي كان يقرأها بن لادن، يعود بعضها للكاتب الأمريكي الشهير نعوم تشومسكي وغيره من الذين يرفضون السياسات الأمريكية.

كما شملت المكتبة أيضا كتابا لمايكل شوير، الذي كان أحد أعضاء الوحدة التي تعقّبت أسامة بن لادن.

وبحسب الصحيفة البريطانية، فقد حللت الاستخبارات الأمريكية هذه الكتب، وأتاحتها للعلن تدريجيا تحت عنوان "المكتبة الشخصية لابن لادن"، وقائمة كتب بن لادن باللغة الإنجليزية تشمل النسخ الورقية والإلكترونية.

وكان زعيم تنظيم القاعدة يُفضل القراءة المنتقدين البارزين للحكومة الأمريكية مثل تشومسكي وبالاست، وكان يُركّز كذلك على القضايا السياسية الجادة، فضلا عن القانون ونظريات المؤامرة بشكل خاص.

وفي مايلي القائمة التي نشرتها المخابرات الأمريكية:

Handbook of International Law
Anthony Aust

Civil Democratic Islam: Partners, Resources, and Strategies 
Cheryl Benard

Killing Hope: US Military and CIA Interventions since World War II 
William Blum

Rogue State: A Guide to the World’s Only Superpower
William Blum

Necessary Illusions: Thought Control in Democratic Societies
Noam Chomsky

Fortifying Pakistan: The Role of US Internal Security Assistance (only the book’s introduction)
Christine Fair and Peter Chalk

Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance
Noam Chomsky

America’s ‘War on Terrorism’ 
Michel Chossudovsky

Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Committee of 300 
John Coleman

New Political Religions, or Analysis of Modern Terrorism
Barry Cooper

Guerilla Air Defense: Antiaircraft Weapons and Techniques for Guerilla Forces
James Crabtree

New Pearl Harbor: Disturbing Questions about the Bush Administration and 9/11 
David Ray Griffin

Christianity and Islam in Spain 756–1031 AD 
CR Haines

The Secret Teachings of All Ages
Manly Hall

Black Box Voting, Ballot Tampering in the 21st Century 
Bev Harris

The US and Vietnam 1787–1941 
Robert Hopkins Miller

Military Intelligence Blunders
John Hughes-Wilson

A Brief Guide to Understanding Islam
IA Ibrahim

International Relations Theory and the Asia-Pacific 
John Ikenberry and Michael Mastandano

The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers
Paul Kennedy

In Pursuit of Allah’s Pleasure 
Asim Abdul Maajid, Esaam-udDeen and Dr Naahah Ibrahim

The 2030 Spike 
Colin Mason

America’s Strategic Blunders
Willard Matthias

Secrets of the Federal Reserve
Eustace Mullins

Unfinished Business, US Overseas Military Presence in the 21st Century
Michael O’Hanlon

Confessions of an Economic Hit Man
John Perkins

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy 
Greg Palast

Bounding the Global War on Terror 
Jeffrey Record

Al-Qaeda’s Online Media Strategies: From Abu Reuter to Irhabi 007
Hanna Rogan

Crossing the Rubicon
Michael Ruppert

Imperial Hubris
Michael Scheuer

Checking Iran’s Nuclear Ambitions 
Henry Sokolski and Patrick Clawson

The Taking of America 1-2-3
Richard Sprague

Bloodlines of the Illuminati 
Fritz Springmeier

The Best Enemy Money Can Buy
Anthony Sutton

Oxford History of Modern War 
Charles Townsend

Obama’s Wars
Bob Woodward
 

