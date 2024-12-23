القوات اليمنية تنفذ عمليتين عسكريتين ضد أهداف داخل فلسطين المحتلة

العالم-اليمن

وفيما يلي نص البيان:

بيانٌ صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيم

قال تعالى: {یَـٰۤأَیُّهَا ٱلَّذِینَ ءَامَنُوۤا۟ إِن تَنصُرُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ یَنصُرۡكُمۡ وَیُثَبِّتۡ أَقۡدَامَكُمۡ } صدقَ اللهُ العظيم

انتصاراً لمظلوميةِ الشعبِ الفلسطينيِّ ومجاهديه ورداً على المجازرِ بحق إخوانِنا في غزة، وضمنَ المرحلةِ الخامسةِ من مراحلِ الإسنادِ في معركةِ الفتحِ الموعودِ والجهادِ المقدسِ وفي إطارِ الردِّ على العدوانِ الإسرائيليِّ على بلدِنا

نفذَ سلاحُ الجوِّ المسيرُ في القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ عمليتين عسكريتين الأولى استهدفت هدفاً عسكرياً للعدوِّ الإسرائيليِّ في منطقةِ عسقلانَ المحتلةِ وذلك بطائرةٍ مسيرةٍ نوع يافا وقد حققتِ العمليةُ هدفَها بنجاحٍ بفضلِ الله.

والأخرى استهدفت هدفاً عسكرياً للعدوِّ الإسرائيليِّ في منطقةِ يافا المحتلةِ بطائرةٍ مسيرةٍ نوع يافا وحققتْ هدفَها بنجاحٍ بفضل الله.

إنّ القواتِ المسلحةَ اليمنيةَ تؤكدُ أنَّها مستمرةٌ في عملياتِها العسكريةِ ضدَّ العدوِّ الإسرائيليِّ استجابةً للمقاومةِ الفلسطينيةِ في قطاعِ غزةَ، واستجابةً لنداءاتِ الأحرارِ من أبناءِ شعبِنا اليمنيِّ العزيزِ وأبناءِ أمتِنا العربيةِ والإسلاميةِ، وإنَّ هذه العملياتِ لن تتوقفَ إلا بوقفِ العدوانِ على غزةَ ورفعِ الحصارِ عنها.

واللهُ حسبُنا ونعمَ الوكيل، نعمَ المولى ونعمَ النصير

عاشَ اليمنُ حراً عزيزاً مستقلاً

والنصرُ لليمنِ ولكلِّ أحرارِ الأمة

صنعاء 22 من جمادَى الآخرة 1446للهجرة

الموافق للـ 23 ديسمبر 2024م

صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنية

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth stage of the supportive stages in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad and within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression on our country

The Yemeni Armed Forces' Unmanned Air Force carried out two military operations, the first of which targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Ashkelon area with a Yaffa drone.

The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God.

The other targeted a military target of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area with a Yaffa drone and successfully achieved its goal, thanks to God.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they are continuing their military operations against the Israeli enemy in response to the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, and in response to the calls of the free people of our beloved Yemeni people and the people of our Arab and Islamic nations, and that these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.



Sana'a,

22 Jumada al-Akhirah 1446 AH

December 23, 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

